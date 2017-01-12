Public asked to help investigate fatal Sumner shootout

Related Coverage UPDATE: Man killed in Sumner shooting was the alleged home invader

SUMNER, Iowa – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help investigating a fatal home invasion.

On January 6, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from 1359 Whitetail Avenue in Sumner about someone being shot. Deputies arrived and found that 46-year-old Steven Anthony of Davenport had been shot dead and John Eimers, who lives at the address, was wounded.

Eimers was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of multiple gunshots. He has since been released.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Anthony arrived to speak with Eimers, then shot him at close range with a handgun. Eimers returned fire and killed Anthony.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this incident to call 319-352-5400, option 3. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with this case.