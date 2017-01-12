Rochester police officer cleared in fatal shooting

LANESBORO, Minn. – Authorities have cleared a Rochester police officer who shot and killed a man in Fillmore County.

45-year-old Kristofer Daniel Youngquist died after a standoff with law enforcement on October 23, 2016 at his home in rural Lanesboro. After three hours of negotiation, Youngquist came out of his home and pointed a rifle at officers. Sergeant Steven Thompson, a member of the Rochester/Olmsted Emergency Response Unit, fired and killed Youngquist.

The rifle turned out to be a pellet gun. Thompson was placed on administrative leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated this incident and concluded that the officer’s use of force was justified.