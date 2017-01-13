Alleged victim nabs alleged thief

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is accused of stealing from a bank, but not for taking any money.

18-year-old Justin Lee is facing a charge of felony theft. He was allegedly seen in the boiler room of the Associated Bank at 206 South Broadway Thursday afternoon. An employee says he spotted Lee and told him to leave but after Lee departed, the employee says he noticed his laptop computer and truck keys were gone.

Rochester police were called but it was the alleged victim who apprehended Lee. The employee says he was riding with his wife to get new keys for his truck when he saw Lee on the street. The employee says he got out and pressed Lee up against a wall until officers arrived to take him into custody.

The laptop and truck keys were found.