An area chapel has a new look

AUSTIN, Minn.- The historic chapel at the Mower County Historical Society has a new look thanks to a generous donation that they received in 2015.

In December of 2014, a man named Delmer Staples died and left a gift of $10,000 to maintain the historic chapel which was built in the early 1950’s.

The money was used to make some repairs. They fixed the shingles on the roof, repainted the outside and fixed the steeple, but everything inside remains the same as when it was first built.

Without donations, folks with the Historical Society say they wouldn’t be able to complete projects like this.

“Donations or grants allow us to do specific projects and that’s tremendous and that opens up things we’ve been wishing for and dreaming about, but haven’t been able to do,” said John Haymond, Executive Director at the Mower County Historical Society.

They still have some money left over from the donation and they plan on finding other ways to put that money towards the chapel.

 

