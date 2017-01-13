Candy tray recall at Hy-Vee stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is recalling candy trays because of concerns over Salmonella.

The grocery store chain says it was informed by a supplier that a milk powder ingredient used in a chocolate coating may have been contaminated. This recall covers selected products produced by Palmer Candy Company between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016 and shipped to groceries, convenience stores and wholesale customers nationwide for repacking.

Here is a list of production descriptions and UPC codes for the recalled trays.

Description UPC

Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. 026133400000

Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026133300000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. 026131900000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. 026131800000

Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026266300000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. 026267400000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. 026267300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz. 026139100000

Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz. 026139300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz. 026139500000

Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz. 026139700000

Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. 026133800000

Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. 026133700000

Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. 026267900000

9” Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138000000

12” Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138100000

16” Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138200000

9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138600000

12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138700000

16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138800000

These trays come in plastic containers with clear lids and sell-by dates range from January 26, 2017 to February 23, 2017.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with these products but Hy-Vee says it is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution. Customers who bought any of these candy trays should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Anyone with questions should call 1-800-772-4098.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections in young children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems.