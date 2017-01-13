Candy tray recall at Hy-Vee stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee is recalling candy trays because of concerns over Salmonella.
The grocery store chain says it was informed by a supplier that a milk powder ingredient used in a chocolate coating may have been contaminated. This recall covers selected products produced by Palmer Candy Company between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016 and shipped to groceries, convenience stores and wholesale customers nationwide for repacking.
Here is a list of production descriptions and UPC codes for the recalled trays.
Description UPC
Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. 026133400000
Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026133300000
Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. 026131900000
Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. 026131800000
Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. 026266300000
Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. 026267400000
Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. 026267300000
Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz. 026139100000
Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz. 026139300000
Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz. 026139500000
Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz. 026139700000
Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. 026133800000
Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. 026133700000
Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. 026267900000
9” Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138000000
12” Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138100000
16” Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138200000
9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. 026138600000
12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. 026138700000
16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. 026138800000
These trays come in plastic containers with clear lids and sell-by dates range from January 26, 2017 to February 23, 2017.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with these products but Hy-Vee says it is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution. Customers who bought any of these candy trays should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.
Anyone with questions should call 1-800-772-4098.
Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections in young children, the elderly or people with weakened immune systems.