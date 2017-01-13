FOREST CITY, Iowa – Local stars will hit the dance floor one last time in efforts to raise money and give back to a local community.

7 years ago, Nancy Olson came up with the idea to bring “Dancing with the Stars” to Forest City to raise money for the Forest City Rotary Club.

The event has generated thousands of dollars over the years, but Olsen says it’s been hard to find people to participate.

“It’s been hard to find dancers who are willing to dance in the event which is why my husband and I are dancing in this year’s event again. It wasn’t by my choice by any means it was for a less desperate at the last minute to fill this slate, so that’s how I got put into the lineup of dancers.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” fundraiser will take place on January 21st at the Forest City High School Auditorium.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at local banks.