Drugs allegedly found in Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is facing multiple felony charges after a drug investigation.

Rochester law enforcement says it got a tip that drug dealing was taking place at 5488 51st Street NW. The location was searched Thursday afternoon and 35-year-old Scott Dobbelaere was arrested. Police say he was seen driving away from the home and when he was pulled over, Dobbelaere allegedly ran away.

He was caught a short time later.

Authorities say they found nearly half a pound of methamphetamine in the home, along with roughly $3,000 in cash. Police say a five-year-old girl was living there and drugs were found all over the residence, including baggies on the girl’s bed and in her trick-or-treat pail.

Dobbelaere is accused of exposing a child to meth and 1st degree counts of sale and possession.