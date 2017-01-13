MASON CITY, IOWA – According to the Department of Education Iowa is expecting to face a teacher shortage as Iowa universities graduate 400 fewer teachers a year than they did in 2013.

With recent reports showing that Iowa may soon be battling a shortage of teachers, it begs the question of how the shortage may affect student performance.

Iowa schools are given an over-all rating in one of six categories: Exceptional, High Performing, Commendable, Acceptable, Needs Improvement and Priority.

The report card reveals how many schools were rated in each category.

Area school officials say this portion of the report card may not reflect the issues schools face with teacher shortages, but they do help pinpoint what improvements can be made.

Jodie Anderson with Mason City Schools’ human resources department says, “When you have a tool like the report card, when you get some of that strong data, it just kind of helps the teachers to identify where are the areas we can improve and how do we put those supports in place.”

Scores and ratings for the Iowa school report card are updated annually and only apply to individual public schools.

Minnesota’s school rating system is different than Iowa’s but to see Iowa and Minnesota’s yearly report cards, you can click on either one of these links:

Iowa: www.educateiowa.gov/schoolreportcard

Minnesota: http://rc.education.state.mn.us/