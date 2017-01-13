ISP seeing drivers pushing triple digits

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol has taken to social media to put the word out about some unsafe driving.

Troopers say they are clocking drivers going over a hundred miles an hour.  Sergeant Dana Knutson caught someone on Christmas Eve driving 102 miles an hour.  He says they told him they just wanted to get home for the holiday, but it’s not just in our area.  Troopers all across the state are seeing it and are worried that people don’t understand how dangerous speeding can be.

“The crash severity is really based on speed.  The more energy the car is producing, the less ability the vehicle has to dissipate that energy and it’s all transferred to the occupant,” Knutson.

If you are caught driving over a hundred miles an hour, you could have your license suspended.

