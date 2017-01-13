Mayo Clinic helps Zumbro Valley Health Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of this area’s biggest healthcare providers is giving a boost to another facility.

Recently Zumbro Valley Health Center in Rochester announced they would be getting $70,000 from Mayo Clinic. These funds will be used to further an integrated system of care they started about three years ago. What this program entails is not only helping their clients through chemical and mental health issues but more than that. This includes primary care and even some services like the dentist. Officials tell us the money will go a long way in making this program continue to succeed.