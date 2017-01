ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County prisoner is pleading not guilty to attacking one of his jailers.

37-year-old Malik Amin Johnson of Rochester is accused of punching a detention deputy on October 18, 2016 while he was being held in the Adult Detention Center on other charges.

Johnson entered a not guilty plea Friday to 4th degree assault. His trial is scheduled for May 1.

Johnson remains behind bars.