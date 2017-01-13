Rochester man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to having child porn on his smart phone.

39-year-old John Bronson Rosales of Rochester entered guilty pleas Friday to two counts of possession of pornographic work. He will be sentenced on March 6.

On December 1, 2015, Twitter notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Twitter user with a Minnesota phone number had possibly uploaded files containing child porn. The Center passed that tip onto the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and they say their investigation finally connected the phone number and Twitter account to Rosales on June 1, 2016.

A search on June 8, 2016 of Rosales’ home found nothing but when he was interviewed at his work, law enforcement says Rosales admitted to “following” a Twitter group that shared pornography, that he had received such images through Twitter and retweeted them.

When authorities examined Rosales’ smart phone, they say they found a chat with another individual who sent images of child pornography to Rosales. In his guilty pleas, Rosales is admitting to possessing two of those images.

Rosales had originally been charged with one count of dissemination of pornography and six counts of porn possession, all felonies.