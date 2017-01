ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of pulling a gun on his neighbor is pleading not guilty.

43-year-old Christopher Michael Silker of Rochester is charged with 2nd degree assault, stalking and threats of violence. Police say Silker was driving by and saw a neighbor smoking outside. Silker allegedly got out of the car, pointed a gun at his neighbor’s face and accused him of stealing Silker’s cigarette butt can.

His trial is scheduled for May 1.