Rochester police looking for tobacco shop bandits

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating an early morning burglary.

Around 1:51 am Friday, officers were called to 17th Avenue NW on a report of two suspects smashing open the front door of a tobacco shop. Surveillance video from the store allegedly shows the suspects entering the store, stealing 54 cartons of cigarettes and leaving in a vehicle.

This allegedly took a little over two minutes and other valuable items in plain sight were not stolen.

Rochester police have not given out any descriptions of the two suspects.