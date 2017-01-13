Sports Overtime (1/13)

HS GB
West Fork 55, Rockford 51
Clear Lake 61, Webster City 53
Osage 46, Central Springs 42
Forest City 44, GHV 34
Hayfield 61, Cannon Falls 24
NRHEG 74, USC 43
Urbandale 67, Mason City 58
Crestwood 93, Oelwein 19
North Butler 65, Newman 38
Lake Mills 56, B-K 50
K-M 62, Stewartville 55
Riceville 47, North Tama 28
Alden-Conger 54, Cleveland 45
Charles City 46, Decorah 35
HS BB
Charles City 53, Decorah 49
Mason City 69, Urbandale 65
West Hancock 75, Eagle Grove 48
Eckels: 31 points
G-E 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 49
Chapek: 24 points
GHV 37, Forest City 36 Final/OT
Osage 83, Central Springs 32
Newman 65, North Butler 52
Lake Mills 74, B-K 45
D-E 47, Fillmore Central 42 Final/OT
West Fork 61, Rockford 56
Mankato East 73, Albert Lea 36
NRHEG 68, USC 33
Riceville 64, North Tama 74
Webster City 54, Clear Lake 48
COllege Men’s Basketball
Waldorf 77, Valley City State 74
JC Wrestling
Neosho 27, NIACC 21
Otero 33, NIACC 17
Barton County 24, NIACC 15
Pratt 30, NIACC 18
Akron-Westfield 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 57
Alburnett 57, Central City 33
Allen, Neb. 57, Whiting 33
Ames 53, Southeast Polk 29
Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Seymour 26
Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Union Community, LaPorte City 47
Ar-We-Va, Westside 67, Glidden-Ralston 51
Audubon 62, Griswold 29
B-G-M, Brooklyn 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 40
Belle Plaine 84, H-L-V, Victor 32
CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 47
Camanche 73, Bellevue 53
Carroll 79, Carlisle 78
Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 39
Center Point-Urbana 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 52
Central Lee, Donnellson 74, Eldon Cardinal 28
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Hampton-Dumont 34
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Woodbine 43
Creston 56, Denison-Schleswig 52
Davenport, Central 56, Pleasant Valley 54
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Colo-NESCO 48
Dubuque, Senior 48, Cedar Falls 42
Dunkerton 61, Janesville 44
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 42
Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Postville 33
Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Maquoketa 53
Fremont Mills, Tabor 73, Clarinda Academy 34
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 37, Forest City 36, OT
Gilbert 55, South Hamilton, Jewell 54
Grand View Christian 91, Lamoni 45
Highland, Riverside 54, Winfield-Mount Union 53, OT
IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 39
Johnston 70, Fort Dodge 53
Lake Mills 74, Belmond-Klemme 45
Lenox 78, Wayne, Corydon 70
Logan-Magnolia 69, Tri-Center, Neola 43
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 57
Midland, Wyoming 36, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 34
Mount Pleasant 85, Fairfield 42
Nashua-Plainfield 60, Northwood-Kensett 52
Newell-Fonda 61, West Bend-Mallard 37
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, North Butler, Greene 52
Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Monticello 37
Ogden 62, AC/GC 35
Oskaloosa 65, Indianola 60
PAC-LM 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 52
Pella 60, Dallas Center-Grimes 57
Ridge View 50, OA-BCIG 39
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35
Siouxland Community Christian 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 50
South Tama County, Tama 74, Benton Community 61
Southeast Valley 82, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55
Spirit Lake 70, Storm Lake 43
Stanton 52, East Mills 32
Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Denver 47
Tipton 70, West Liberty 64
Waukee 52, Ankeny Centennial 49
West Burlington 80, Danville 73
West Sioux, Hawarden 64, Harris-Lake Park 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47, Riverside, Oakland 43
Akron-Westfield 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 19
Algona 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38
Ankeny Centennial 47, Waukee 45
Assumption, Davenport 68, Clinton 44
Audubon 43, Griswold 27
B-G-M, Brooklyn 56, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52
Ballard 52, Winterset 21
Belle Plaine 43, H-L-V, Victor 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60
Boone 46, ADM, Adel 37
C-M-B, Baxter 57, Greene County 37
CAM, Anita 70, West Harrison, Mondamin 33
Carlisle 62, Carroll 39
Center Point-Urbana 81, Vinton-Shellsburg 17
Central Lee, Donnellson 78, Eldon Cardinal 29
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50, Starmont 37
Clear Lake 61, Webster City 53
Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 40
College Springs South Page 46, Heartland Christian 33
Colo-NESCO 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 58, Notre Dame, Burlington 53
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Woodbine 40
Denison-Schleswig 57, Creston 36
Des Moines Christian 58, Woodward-Granger 32
Diagonal 47, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 69, Marshalltown 11
East Union, Afton 40, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 30
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 27
Fairfield 66, Mount Pleasant 36
Forest City 44, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 34
George-Little Rock 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48
Gilbert 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 25
Grundy Center 45, AGWSR, Ackley 27
Highland, Riverside 64, Winfield-Mount Union 23
Holy Trinity 45, WACO, Wayland 31
Indianola 77, Oskaloosa 19
Iowa City High 59, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40
Janesville 54, Dunkerton 31
Knoxville 63, Clarke, Osceola 49
Lake Mills 56, Belmond-Klemme 50
Lawton-Bronson 44, West Monona, Onawa 40
LeMars 34, Emmetsburg 28
Lewis Central 65, Atlantic 33
Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
Logan-Magnolia 65, Tri-Center, Neola 39
Lone Tree 44, Louisa-Muscatine 36
Lynnville-Sully 49, English Valleys, North English 27
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 57, Midland, Wyoming 31
Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Bedford 31
MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 17
Monticello 46, Northeast, Goose Lake 31
Moulton-Udell 52, Melcher-Dallas 12
Murray 74, Iowa Christian Academy 20
New Hampton 62, Waukon 55
New London 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43
Newell-Fonda 72, West Bend-Mallard 29
North Butler, Greene 65, Newman Catholic, Mason City 38
North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Lisbon 25
North Mahaska, New Sharon 47, Sigourney 45
Osage 46, Central Springs 32
Ottumwa 54, Des Moines, Hoover 43
PAC-LM 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 26
Panorama, Panora 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 34
PCM, Monroe 48, Roland-Story, Story City 42
Pella Christian 52, Newton 45
Pleasant Valley 79, Davenport, Central 12
Red Oak 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Riceville 47, North Tama, Traer 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 33
Sidney 56, Essex 28
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Southeast Valley 45
Southwest Valley 60, Pleasantville 57
Spencer 71, Estherville Lincoln Central 51
Springville 54, East Buchanan, Winthrop 25
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50, Glenwood 40
St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Hinton 25
Stanton 54, East Mills 37
Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Denver 22
Tipton 74, West Liberty 41
Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 51
Tripoli 49, Clarksville 44
Underwood 74, Missouri Valley 48
Valley, West Des Moines 44, Ankeny 42
Wapello 57, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 36
Waterloo, West 62, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 41
Wayne, Corydon 47, Lenox 38
West Fork, Sheffield 55, Rockford 51
West Sioux, Hawarden 54, Harris-Lake Park 37
Western Christian, Hull 88, Cherokee, Washington 75
Whiting 50, Allen, Neb. 44
Wilton 57, Durant-Bennett 38
Woodbury Central, Moville 69, Kingsley-Pierson 65
BOYS BASKETBALL
Annandale 83, Paynesville 42
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 84, BOLD 78
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 50, Lake of the Woods 31
Becker 88, Foley 54
Bertha-Hewitt 62, Henning 37
Big Lake 74, Monticello 66
Bigfork 86, Hill City 43
Blooming Prairie 80, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64
Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 47, Southland 33
Breck 71, St. Paul Academy 61
Brooklyn Center 66, Concordia Academy 28
Buffalo 66, North Branch 59
Cass Lake-Bena 86, Minnesota Transitions 64
Chanhassen 69, Waconia 62
Chisholm 88, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 83
Crookston 59, East Grand Forks 51
Crosby-Ironton 78, Detroit Lakes 68
Deer River 72, Eveleth-Gilbert 53
DeLaSalle 71, Columbia Heights 55
Dover-Eyota 47, Fillmore Central 42, OT
East Central 67, Ogilvie 33
East Ridge 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 31
Eastview 49, Eagan 38
Eden Prairie 71, Minnetonka 56
Edina 81, St. Louis Park 68
Esko 85, Cromwell 35
Fergus Falls 63, Sartell-St. Stephen 58
Fridley 61, St. Agnes 50
Glenville-Emmons 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 49
Goodhue 55, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 39
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 71, Roseau 69
Hancock 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49
Hastings 64, Simley 63
Hayfield 48, Cannon Falls 35
Hinckley-Finlayson 74, Isle 29
Hmong Academy 46, North Lakes Academy 41
Hope Academy 95, St. Paul Prep 78
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Martin County West 58
Jordan 78, LeSueur-Henderson 26
Kingsland 80, Hope Lutheran 31
Lake City 65, Byron 55
Lakeville North 89, Lakeville South 69
Lewiston-Altura 68, Chatfield 54
Litchfield 58, Glencoe-Silver Lake 50
Little Falls 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 55
Mahtomedi 58, Tartan 52
McGregor 86, South Ridge 66
Melrose 83, Montevideo 49
Menahga 65, Pillager 59
Minneapolis Washburn 77, Richfield 75
Minnewaska 61, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50
Moose Lake/Willow River 58, Carlton 53
Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 65, Benson 49
Mounds View 87, Staples-Motley 55
Mountain Lake Area 69, Edgerton 52
Murray County Central 64, Adrian 38
New London-Spicer 62, Rockford 51
New Prague 54, Chaska 43
New Richland-H-E-G 68, United South Central 33
New Ulm 60, Blue Earth Area 39
New Ulm Cathedral 60, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 39
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 73, New York Mills 42
North Woods 66, Mountain Iron-Buhl 55
Northern Freeze 72, Kittson County Central 49
Norwood-Young America 55, Belle Plaine 44
Nova Classical Academy 83, Christian Life 52
Owatonna 63, Faribault 60
Pine City 75, Aitkin 35
Pipestone 85, Redwood Valley 60
Prairie Seeds Academy 92, Charter Stars 54
Providence Academy 60, Mounds Park Academy 51
Randolph 55, Grand Meadow 44
Red Rock Central 64, Hills-Beaver Creek 55
Rochester John Marshall 67, Northfield 60
Rogers 62, Cambridge-Isanti 43
Rushford-Peterson 44, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 86, MACCRAY 45
Sacred Heart 82, Climax/Fisher 66
Schaeffer Academy 78, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 62
Sebeka 62, Wadena-Deer Creek 60
Shakopee 72, Rosemount 65
Sibley East 81, Mayer Lutheran 77
Silver Bay 71, Two Harbors 60
Sleepy Eye 66, G-F-W 57
Southwest Minnesota Christian 92, Heron Lake-Okabena 64
Spring Grove 76, Lanesboro 37
St. Anthony 65, Holy Angels 58
St. Charles 85, La Crescent 57
St. Clair 53, Madelia 38
St. Cloud Tech 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38
St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Harding 57
St. Paul Johnson 63, St. Paul Humboldt 58
St. Peter 66, St. James Area 64
St. Thomas Academy 70, Henry Sibley 54
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, E.C.H.O. Charter 12
Wabasso 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 32
Warroad 83, Littlefork-Big Falls 40
Waseca 72, Fairmont 37
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Medford 29
Waubun 62, Lake Park-Audubon 58, OT
Wayzata 81, Hopkins 55
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 75, Lakeview 47
Winona 81, Rochester Century 58
Woodbury 81, Stillwater 42
Worthington 61, Windom 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Greenway vs. Cherry, ppd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aitkin 58, Pine City 54
Alden-Conger 54, Cleveland 45
Ashland, Wis. 53, Duluth Denfeld 30
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, Lake of the Woods 31
Battle Lake 46, Ashby 37
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 74, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 64
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 72, Richfield 51
Bloomington Kennedy 67, Bloomington Jefferson 54
Brainerd 57, St. Cloud Apollo 53, OT
Breckenridge 54, Frazee 45
Browerville/Eagle Valley 80, Swanville 71
Burnsville 64, Farmington 43
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 76, New Ulm Cathedral 33
Central Minnesota Christian 54, Lakeview 50
Chisholm 57, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17
Columbia Heights 75, DeLaSalle 62
Cretin-Derham Hall 70, White Bear Lake 64
Crookston 59, Virginia 23
Crosby-Ironton 56, Detroit Lakes 51
Delano 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 54, Hawley 35
East Ridge 36, Park (Cottage Grove) 25
Eastview 58, Eagan 20
Elk River 65, St. Michael-Albertville 62
Fergus Falls 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 48
Fertile-Beltrami 63, Climax/Fisher 28
Fillmore Central 44, Dover-Eyota 28
Fosston 46, Red Lake County 18
Goodhue 55, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 32
Grand Rapids 57, East Grand Forks 45
Hancock 68, Benson 48
Hayfield 61, Cannon Falls 24
Henry Sibley 58, North St. Paul 17
Hill-Murray 52, South St. Paul 22
Holy Angels 57, St. Anthony 46
Hopkins 85, Wayzata 55
Kasson-Mantorville 62, Stewartville 55
Kenyon-Wanamingo 76, Blooming Prairie 36
Kimball 47, Holdingford 35
Kingsland 67, Hope Lutheran 20
Kittson County Central 68, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 45
Lake City 66, Byron 56
Mahtomedi 54, Tartan 42
Mankato East 61, Albert Lea 31
Mankato Loyola 81, Madelia 26
Maple Lake 47, Paynesville 36
Maranatha Christian 62, Heritage Christian Academy 60
Minneota 60, Lac qui Parle Valley 46
Minnetonka 76, Eden Prairie 63
Mounds View 66, Irondale 48
New London-Spicer 70, Rockford 45
New Richland-H-E-G 74, United South Central 43
New Ulm 63, Blue Earth Area 42
Northfield 52, Rochester John Marshall 47
Ortonville 75, Underwood 63
Osakis 59, Barnesville 56
Owatonna 59, Faribault 31
Pequot Lakes 58, Albany 43
Perham 49, Pelican Rapids 39
Pine River-Backus 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 62
Pipestone 66, Redwood Valley 19
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Rushford-Peterson 50
Prior Lake 89, Apple Valley 82
Proctor 46, Cherry 44
Red Lake 70, Minneapolis Washburn 34
Red Lake Falls 70, Northern Freeze 49
Red Rock Central 66, Hills-Beaver Creek 43
Red Wing 63, Mankato West 38
Robbinsdale Cooper 55, Chaska 45
Rochester Lourdes 64, Pine Island 55
Rogers 58, Cambridge-Isanti 37
Rothsay 67, Hillcrest Lutheran 59
Shakopee 56, Rosemount 42
Spectrum 41, Trinity 39
St. Agnes 59, Fridley 50
St. Charles 57, La Crescent 39
St. Croix Lutheran 58, Visitation 37
St. Paul Academy 42, Breck 38
St. Paul Central 86, St. Paul Harding 46
St. Paul Humboldt 60, St. Paul Johnson 25
Staples-Motley 73, Park Rapids 57
Two Harbors 71, Silver Bay 35
Wadena-Deer Creek 65, Sebeka 57
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 92, Cass Lake-Bena 56
Waseca 31, Fairmont 21
Watertown-Mayer 80, Annandale 47
Waubun 63, Lake Park-Audubon 52
West Lutheran 58, PACT Charter 25
Winona Cotter 61, Southland 35
Worthington 53, Windom 37