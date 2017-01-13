Sports Overtime (1/13)

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
KIMT WEB Sports Overtime

 

HS GB

West Fork 55, Rockford 51

Clear Lake 61, Webster City 53

Osage 46, Central Springs 42

Forest City 44, GHV 34

Hayfield 61, Cannon Falls 24

NRHEG 74, USC 43

Urbandale 67, Mason City 58

Crestwood 93, Oelwein 19

North Butler 65, Newman 38

Lake Mills 56, B-K 50

K-M 62, Stewartville 55

Riceville 47, North Tama 28

Alden-Conger 54, Cleveland 45

Charles City 46, Decorah 35

 

HS BB

Charles City 53, Decorah 49

Mason City 69, Urbandale 65

West Hancock 75, Eagle Grove 48
Eckels: 31 points

G-E 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 49
Chapek: 24 points

GHV 37, Forest City 36 Final/OT

Osage 83, Central Springs 32

Newman 65, North Butler 52

Lake Mills 74, B-K 45

D-E 47, Fillmore Central 42 Final/OT

West Fork 61, Rockford 56

Mankato East 73, Albert Lea 36

NRHEG 68, USC 33

Riceville 64, North Tama 74

Webster City 54, Clear Lake 48

COllege Men’s Basketball

Waldorf 77, Valley City State 74

 
JC Wrestling

Neosho 27, NIACC 21

Otero 33, NIACC 17

Barton County 24, NIACC 15

Pratt 30, NIACC 18

 

Akron-Westfield 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 57

Alburnett 57, Central City 33

Allen, Neb. 57, Whiting 33

Ames 53, Southeast Polk 29

Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Seymour 26

Aplington-Parkersburg 56, Union Community, LaPorte City 47

Ar-We-Va, Westside 67, Glidden-Ralston 51

Audubon 62, Griswold 29

B-G-M, Brooklyn 55, Iowa Valley, Marengo 40

Belle Plaine 84, H-L-V, Victor 32

CAM, Anita 79, West Harrison, Mondamin 47

Camanche 73, Bellevue 53

Carroll 79, Carlisle 78

Cascade,Western Dubuque 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 39

Center Point-Urbana 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 52

Central Lee, Donnellson 74, Eldon Cardinal 28

Charles City 53, Decorah 49

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 77, Hampton-Dumont 34

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Woodbine 43

Creston 56, Denison-Schleswig 52

Davenport, Central 56, Pleasant Valley 54

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49, Colo-NESCO 48

Dubuque, Senior 48, Cedar Falls 42

Dunkerton 61, Janesville 44

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 42

Edgewood-Colesburg 60, Postville 33

Epworth, Western Dubuque 67, Maquoketa 53

Fremont Mills, Tabor 73, Clarinda Academy 34

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 37, Forest City 36, OT

Gilbert 55, South Hamilton, Jewell 54

Grand View Christian 91, Lamoni 45

Highland, Riverside 54, Winfield-Mount Union 53, OT

IKM-Manning 49, Treynor 39

Johnston 70, Fort Dodge 53

Lake Mills 74, Belmond-Klemme 45

Lenox 78, Wayne, Corydon 70

Logan-Magnolia 69, Tri-Center, Neola 43

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, Bedford 57

Mason City 69, Urbandale 65

Midland, Wyoming 36, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 34

Mount Pleasant 85, Fairfield 42

Nashua-Plainfield 60, Northwood-Kensett 52

Newell-Fonda 61, West Bend-Mallard 37

Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, North Butler, Greene 52

Northeast, Goose Lake 51, Monticello 37

Ogden 62, AC/GC 35

Osage 83, Central Springs 32

Oskaloosa 65, Indianola 60

PAC-LM 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 52

Pella 60, Dallas Center-Grimes 57

Ridge View 50, OA-BCIG 39

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

Siouxland Community Christian 63, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 50

South Tama County, Tama 74, Benton Community 61

Southeast Valley 82, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55

Spirit Lake 70, Storm Lake 43

Stanton 52, East Mills 32

Sumner-Fredericksburg 49, Denver 47

Tipton 70, West Liberty 64

Waukee 52, Ankeny Centennial 49

West Burlington 80, Danville 73

West Sioux, Hawarden 64, Harris-Lake Park 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 47, Riverside, Oakland 43

Akron-Westfield 74, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn 19

Algona 76, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 38

Ankeny Centennial 47, Waukee 45

Assumption, Davenport 68, Clinton 44

Audubon 43, Griswold 27

B-G-M, Brooklyn 56, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52

Ballard 52, Winterset 21

Belle Plaine 43, H-L-V, Victor 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 72, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60

Boone 46, ADM, Adel 37

C-M-B, Baxter 57, Greene County 37

CAM, Anita 70, West Harrison, Mondamin 33

Carlisle 62, Carroll 39

Center Point-Urbana 81, Vinton-Shellsburg 17

Central Lee, Donnellson 78, Eldon Cardinal 29

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 50, Starmont 37

Clear Lake 61, Webster City 53

Colfax-Mingo 52, Keota 40

College Springs South Page 46, Heartland Christian 33

Colo-NESCO 65, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 37

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 58, Notre Dame, Burlington 53

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Woodbine 40

Denison-Schleswig 57, Creston 36

Des Moines Christian 58, Woodward-Granger 32

Diagonal 47, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 69, Marshalltown 11

East Union, Afton 40, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 30

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54, Davis County, Bloomfield 27

Fairfield 66, Mount Pleasant 36

Forest City 44, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 34

George-Little Rock 58, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48

Gilbert 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 25

Grundy Center 45, AGWSR, Ackley 27

Highland, Riverside 64, Winfield-Mount Union 23

Holy Trinity 45, WACO, Wayland 31

Indianola 77, Oskaloosa 19

Iowa City High 59, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

Janesville 54, Dunkerton 31

Knoxville 63, Clarke, Osceola 49

Lake Mills 56, Belmond-Klemme 50

Lawton-Bronson 44, West Monona, Onawa 40

LeMars 34, Emmetsburg 28

Lewis Central 65, Atlantic 33

Linn-Mar, Marion 53, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

Logan-Magnolia 65, Tri-Center, Neola 39

Lone Tree 44, Louisa-Muscatine 36

Lynnville-Sully 49, English Valleys, North English 27

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 57, Midland, Wyoming 31

Martensdale-St. Marys 55, Bedford 31

MOC-Floyd Valley 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 17

Monticello 46, Northeast, Goose Lake 31

Moulton-Udell 52, Melcher-Dallas 12

Murray 74, Iowa Christian Academy 20

New Hampton 62, Waukon 55

New London 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 43

Newell-Fonda 72, West Bend-Mallard 29

North Butler, Greene 65, Newman Catholic, Mason City 38

North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Lisbon 25

North Mahaska, New Sharon 47, Sigourney 45

Osage 46, Central Springs 32

Ottumwa 54, Des Moines, Hoover 43

PAC-LM 81, Ruthven-Ayrshire 26

Panorama, Panora 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 34

PCM, Monroe 48, Roland-Story, Story City 42

Pella Christian 52, Newton 45

Pleasant Valley 79, Davenport, Central 12

Red Oak 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48

Riceville 47, North Tama, Traer 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 33

Sidney 56, Essex 28

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Southeast Valley 45

Southwest Valley 60, Pleasantville 57

Spencer 71, Estherville Lincoln Central 51

Springville 54, East Buchanan, Winthrop 25

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 50, Glenwood 40

St. Mary’s, Remsen 46, Hinton 25

Stanton 54, East Mills 37

Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Denver 22

Tipton 74, West Liberty 41

Treynor 61, IKM-Manning 51

Tripoli 49, Clarksville 44

Underwood 74, Missouri Valley 48

Valley, West Des Moines 44, Ankeny 42

Wapello 57, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 36

Waterloo, West 62, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 41

Wayne, Corydon 47, Lenox 38

West Fork, Sheffield 55, Rockford 51

West Sioux, Hawarden 54, Harris-Lake Park 37

Western Christian, Hull 88, Cherokee, Washington 75

Whiting 50, Allen, Neb. 44

Wilton 57, Durant-Bennett 38

Woodbury Central, Moville 69, Kingsley-Pierson 65

 

BOYS BASKETBALL
Annandale 83, Paynesville 42

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 84, BOLD 78

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 50, Lake of the Woods 31

Becker 88, Foley 54

Bertha-Hewitt 62, Henning 37

Big Lake 74, Monticello 66

Bigfork 86, Hill City 43

Blooming Prairie 80, Kenyon-Wanamingo 64

Bradley-Bourbonnais, Ill. 47, Southland 33

Breck 71, St. Paul Academy 61

Brooklyn Center 66, Concordia Academy 28

Buffalo 66, North Branch 59

Cass Lake-Bena 86, Minnesota Transitions 64

Chanhassen 69, Waconia 62

Chisholm 88, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 83

Crookston 59, East Grand Forks 51

Crosby-Ironton 78, Detroit Lakes 68

Deer River 72, Eveleth-Gilbert 53

DeLaSalle 71, Columbia Heights 55

Dover-Eyota 47, Fillmore Central 42, OT

East Central 67, Ogilvie 33

East Ridge 66, Park (Cottage Grove) 31

Eastview 49, Eagan 38

Eden Prairie 71, Minnetonka 56

Edina 81, St. Louis Park 68

Esko 85, Cromwell 35

Fergus Falls 63, Sartell-St. Stephen 58

Fridley 61, St. Agnes 50

Glenville-Emmons 64, LeRoy-Ostrander 49

Goodhue 55, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 39

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 71, Roseau 69

Hancock 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 49

Hastings 64, Simley 63

Hayfield 48, Cannon Falls 35

Hinckley-Finlayson 74, Isle 29

Hmong Academy 46, North Lakes Academy 41

Hope Academy 95, St. Paul Prep 78

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Martin County West 58

Jordan 78, LeSueur-Henderson 26

Kingsland 80, Hope Lutheran 31

Lake City 65, Byron 55

Lakeville North 89, Lakeville South 69

Lewiston-Altura 68, Chatfield 54

Litchfield 58, Glencoe-Silver Lake 50

Little Falls 58, St. Cloud Cathedral 55

Mahtomedi 58, Tartan 52

McGregor 86, South Ridge 66

Melrose 83, Montevideo 49

Menahga 65, Pillager 59

Minneapolis Washburn 77, Richfield 75

Minnewaska 61, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 50

Moose Lake/Willow River 58, Carlton 53

Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta 65, Benson 49

Mounds View 87, Staples-Motley 55

Mountain Lake Area 69, Edgerton 52

Murray County Central 64, Adrian 38

New London-Spicer 62, Rockford 51

New Prague 54, Chaska 43

New Richland-H-E-G 68, United South Central 33

New Ulm 60, Blue Earth Area 39

New Ulm Cathedral 60, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 39

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 73, New York Mills 42

North Woods 66, Mountain Iron-Buhl 55

Northern Freeze 72, Kittson County Central 49

Norwood-Young America 55, Belle Plaine 44

Nova Classical Academy 83, Christian Life 52

Owatonna 63, Faribault 60

Pine City 75, Aitkin 35

Pipestone 85, Redwood Valley 60

Prairie Seeds Academy 92, Charter Stars 54

Providence Academy 60, Mounds Park Academy 51

Randolph 55, Grand Meadow 44

Red Rock Central 64, Hills-Beaver Creek 55

Rochester John Marshall 67, Northfield 60

Rogers 62, Cambridge-Isanti 43

Rushford-Peterson 44, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 86, MACCRAY 45

Sacred Heart 82, Climax/Fisher 66

Schaeffer Academy 78, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 62

Sebeka 62, Wadena-Deer Creek 60

Shakopee 72, Rosemount 65

Sibley East 81, Mayer Lutheran 77

Silver Bay 71, Two Harbors 60

Sleepy Eye 66, G-F-W 57

Southwest Minnesota Christian 92, Heron Lake-Okabena 64

Spring Grove 76, Lanesboro 37

St. Anthony 65, Holy Angels 58

St. Charles 85, La Crescent 57

St. Clair 53, Madelia 38

St. Cloud Tech 55, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38

St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Harding 57

St. Paul Johnson 63, St. Paul Humboldt 58

St. Peter 66, St. James Area 64

St. Thomas Academy 70, Henry Sibley 54

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, E.C.H.O. Charter 12

Wabasso 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 32

Warroad 83, Littlefork-Big Falls 40

Waseca 72, Fairmont 37

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, Medford 29

Waubun 62, Lake Park-Audubon 58, OT

Wayzata 81, Hopkins 55

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 75, Lakeview 47

Winona 81, Rochester Century 58

Woodbury 81, Stillwater 42

Worthington 61, Windom 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Greenway vs. Cherry, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aitkin 58, Pine City 54

Alden-Conger 54, Cleveland 45

Ashland, Wis. 53, Duluth Denfeld 30

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 58, Lake of the Woods 31

Battle Lake 46, Ashby 37

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 74, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 64

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 72, Richfield 51

Bloomington Kennedy 67, Bloomington Jefferson 54

Brainerd 57, St. Cloud Apollo 53, OT

Breckenridge 54, Frazee 45

Browerville/Eagle Valley 80, Swanville 71

Burnsville 64, Farmington 43

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 76, New Ulm Cathedral 33

Central Minnesota Christian 54, Lakeview 50

Chisholm 57, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 17

Columbia Heights 75, DeLaSalle 62

Cretin-Derham Hall 70, White Bear Lake 64

Crookston 59, Virginia 23

Crosby-Ironton 56, Detroit Lakes 51

Delano 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 37

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 54, Hawley 35

East Ridge 36, Park (Cottage Grove) 25

Eastview 58, Eagan 20

Elk River 65, St. Michael-Albertville 62

Fergus Falls 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 48

Fertile-Beltrami 63, Climax/Fisher 28

Fillmore Central 44, Dover-Eyota 28

Fosston 46, Red Lake County 18

Goodhue 55, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 32

Grand Rapids 57, East Grand Forks 45

Hancock 68, Benson 48

Hayfield 61, Cannon Falls 24

Henry Sibley 58, North St. Paul 17

Hill-Murray 52, South St. Paul 22

Holy Angels 57, St. Anthony 46

Hopkins 85, Wayzata 55

Kasson-Mantorville 62, Stewartville 55

Kenyon-Wanamingo 76, Blooming Prairie 36

Kimball 47, Holdingford 35

Kingsland 67, Hope Lutheran 20

Kittson County Central 68, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 45

Lake City 66, Byron 56

Mahtomedi 54, Tartan 42

Mankato East 61, Albert Lea 31

Mankato Loyola 81, Madelia 26

Maple Lake 47, Paynesville 36

Maranatha Christian 62, Heritage Christian Academy 60

Minneota 60, Lac qui Parle Valley 46

Minnetonka 76, Eden Prairie 63

Mounds View 66, Irondale 48

New London-Spicer 70, Rockford 45

New Richland-H-E-G 74, United South Central 43

New Ulm 63, Blue Earth Area 42

Northfield 52, Rochester John Marshall 47

Ortonville 75, Underwood 63

Osakis 59, Barnesville 56

Owatonna 59, Faribault 31

Pequot Lakes 58, Albany 43

Perham 49, Pelican Rapids 39

Pine River-Backus 70, Clearbrook-Gonvick 62

Pipestone 66, Redwood Valley 19

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 67, Rushford-Peterson 50

Prior Lake 89, Apple Valley 82

Proctor 46, Cherry 44

Red Lake 70, Minneapolis Washburn 34

Red Lake Falls 70, Northern Freeze 49

Red Rock Central 66, Hills-Beaver Creek 43

Red Wing 63, Mankato West 38

Robbinsdale Cooper 55, Chaska 45

Rochester Lourdes 64, Pine Island 55

Rogers 58, Cambridge-Isanti 37

Rothsay 67, Hillcrest Lutheran 59

Shakopee 56, Rosemount 42

Spectrum 41, Trinity 39

St. Agnes 59, Fridley 50

St. Charles 57, La Crescent 39

St. Croix Lutheran 58, Visitation 37

St. Paul Academy 42, Breck 38

St. Paul Central 86, St. Paul Harding 46

St. Paul Humboldt 60, St. Paul Johnson 25

Staples-Motley 73, Park Rapids 57

Two Harbors 71, Silver Bay 35

Wadena-Deer Creek 65, Sebeka 57

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 92, Cass Lake-Bena 56

Waseca 31, Fairmont 21

Watertown-Mayer 80, Annandale 47

Waubun 63, Lake Park-Audubon 52

West Lutheran 58, PACT Charter 25

Winona Cotter 61, Southland 35

Worthington 53, Windom 37

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s