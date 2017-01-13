Two Dodge Center explosion victims remain in the hospital

DODGE CENTER, MInn. – The owner of the McNeilus truck manufacturing plant says three of its employees are now out of the hospital, following the explosion on Wednesday.

Two workers, however, remain in the hospital and the Oshkosh Corporation says “Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families.”

The company says it is continuing to work with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy State Fire Marshal and OSHA to investigate the cause of the explosion.

GoFundMe pages have been established for two of the explosion victims, Eemou See and and Anthony Putratz. Their pages say both suffered burns to about 50% of their bodies.

To access their pages, click Eemou See or Anthony Putratz.