Unique fire equipment puts out fire

MASON CITY, Iowa- A kitchen fire in a Mason City apartment complex was put out before first responders even made it to the scene thanks to a unique device known as a stove top fire suppressor.

All 72 units at the West Point Apartment Complex have the tool attached to the stove hood. Those who manage the complex say it started as a way to save money on insurance purposes.

“We put one in each unit in the event of a fire,” says Vicki Hearn, Property Manager for West Side Manor Apartments. “If there is a stove fire the powder will put it out.”

When first responders arrived on scene they say the grease fire had been put out, but crews say this device is unusual.

“Sometimes we don’t know all the technology, but this is a device it’s kind of a specialty device,”Jamey Medlin the Mason City Fire Marshal. “You don’t find this everywhere but they are coming more and more common.”

Medlin says this device is attached magnetically to the stove hood. The heat and fire trigger a release of the chemicals that are designed to put out the stove fire.

“The chemical is a dry chemical similar to what is in a fire extinguisher,” Medlin says. “It works for all types of fires A B and C fires, ordinary combustibles and electrical fires.”

Medlin says he does recommend this proactive approach in addition to having your fire extinguishers and smoke detectors. As for those who manage the property, they say they are happy with their purchase.

“It’s a relief for the other tenants knowing that there is something that will help prevent their whole building from going up in flames,” says Hearn.

Medlin says there are more house fire calls this time of year because more people are eating at home rather than going out.