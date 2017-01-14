MASON CITY, Iowa – fishing poles, s’mores, hotdogs and hundreds of families made the trek out to Lester Milligan Big Blue Park to ice fish.

Mason City Parks and Recreation and Iowa DNR has hosted the statewide event for many years.

“Typically for this kind of event we get anywhere between 100 to 150 people, this year it seems that there’s more tents out on the ice from the years past,” says Ryan Olson, Recreation Programmer.

DNR officials filled the lake with rainbow trout and gave instructions on safety procedures.

“The more people that they can get to notice the DNR as far as regulations go, that they can teach people. They do a demonstration here with the stocking where all the fish go through and they just want to make sure people will go by the rules,” says Olson.

Some folks make sure they get out on the ice year after year.

“I think it’s a really good event for the kids, the younger kids to get outdoors and try to get them into fishing and I just think it’s a real fun event,” says Charlie Berding.

“These kinds of events you know they do it over in Clear Lake, a couple of them throughout the department, we also do a summer fishing derby as well,” says Olson.

As for Charlie, he says he has learned valuable information by attending the ice fishing event.

“Well I’ve learned that you have to follow the rules and if you break the rules you’re going to be in big trouble and I know the police officers and if you know them real good they will be disappointed in you,” says Berding.