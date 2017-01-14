Minnesota Health Insurance

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Minnesota residents are still facing some issues in regards to getting health insurance coverage and state officials are working hard to assist them.

Governor Mark Dayton requested to push back health insurance open enrollment for Minnesota residents, but was denied.

State representative Peggy Bennett says this has had a huge impact on the Gopher State.

“And the hard part is there’s some areas in our state where there is no insurance available now because of these caps because of the whole affordability issues. It’s like a domino effect and that’s why we’ve got to hit this right away.