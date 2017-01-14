It’s always dangerous to try and predict the future. None of us really know how anything is going to turn out. Trends never continue in a straight line and it is impossible to foresee which way they’re going to turn and when. That’s why almost every science fiction story set in the near future winds up looking fairly ridiculous when it finally arrives. But sometimes, on very rare occasions, storytellers who set out to imagine the world to come wind up hitting close to the mark. Uncomfortably close, at times.

And that’s the focus of this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Remake Throwdown as we pit “Rollerball” (1975) vs. “Rollerball” (2002) to check out what a dystopian view of the early 21st century got right, got wrong and why.

“Rollerball” (1975) is set in the year 2018, in a world where nation states and governments have withered away and massive, unifunctional corporations have risen to take their place. There are no longer any citizens. There are just employees. Poverty has been eliminated but there are still privileges for the rich and powerful which are denied to common men and women. Wars are obsolete and it’s not clear if actual police forces even exist, but people can only dream of what their corporate employer wants them to dream, hope for what their overlords want them to hope and do what they’re told to do without ever knowing why they’re being told or exactly who is telling them.

Wow. They really got that last part wrong, didn’t they?

In this normally placid and frequently drug-addled existence, there is one object of intense passion and devotion. It’s a brutal sport that’s a fusion of roller derby, soccer, rugby, motocross and felonious assault called Rollerball. Each corporation has its own team and in Houston, headquarters of the people who control the world’s energy industry, that team is led by Jonathan E (James Caan). Like a mix of Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle with better manners and fewer vices, Jonathan is the greatest player Rollerball has ever seen and in Jonathan’s simple-minded view of things there’s nothing in the world but the game, his teammates and a wife named Ella (Maud Adams) who left him/was given to a corporate executive.

His talent and success have given Jonathan fame and a favored status within the Energy Corporation. He is the champion of champions in the prime of his career…which makes it even more inexplicable to Jonathan when the Energy Corporation starts pressuring him to retire. The corporations invented Rollerball as more than a distraction for the public. It is meant to be an object lesson on the futility of individualism. The violence of the game is meant to tear down and diminish the players, leaving them with short careers where they achieve little on their own, emphasizing that it is only the collective which is important or can get anything done. Fans are supposed to internalize the idea that they are also individually unimportant and gain value only through serving the role assigned to them by the corporation.

But Jonathan E has grown strong in a game where men are not supposed to grow strong. He is a reminder of the greatness that can exist within a single human being and the impact such people can have on the rest of the world. He is a living idol with the love, hate and attention of the entire world centered on him. He is a creation of the corporations who has grown too powerful for them to control, and that cannot be permitted. So Jonathan E must stop playing Rollerball and if he won’t quit, then he must be gotten rid of through either an unfortunate “accident” or by making the game so vicious that his death on the track is inevitable.

“Rollerball” (1975) is a very good film. I don’t know if I would call it a masterpiece because while its message of the indomitable human will fighting against institutional control is powerful, there’s no subtlety to it and both screenwriter William Harrison and director Norman Jewison seem to have a fairly shallow understanding of how societies and their power dynamics work. They do a great job of capturing the mood of corporations as faceless entities running people’s lives but they don’t have much insight into how or why that happens. In particular, there’s a scene where Jonathan E goes to get answers from a master computer that must have made sense back in its day but comes off like a non sequitur to modern viewers.

What more than makes up for that, however, is the way “Rollerball” (1975) combines a story of human strength and dignity with the greatest fake sport ever created in cinema. Yes, you people who run around with brooms pretending to play Quidditch, Rollerball is probably the only fake sport in motion picture history which both legitimately makes sense as an athletic competition and looks like it would be genuinely fun to play and watch…as long as you don’t mind players getting killed every so often.

And when people got together in the early 2000s to remake “Rollerball” (1975), this is one of the rare instances when I can honestly understand why they thought it would be worth doing. A quarter-century later, both our understanding of and attitudes toward corporate power and influence had evolved and the reality of professional sports had changed so much it was practically a different endeavor entirely. Taking the compelling themes of the original and weaving them through a more complex and relevant narrative had to have seemed like a can’t miss proposition.

But it missed. Oh boy, did it miss.

“Rollerball” (2002) isn’t the most infuriating remake I’ve ever seen but that’s only because it is so pitifully incompetent that it fails to provoke any strong emotion expect a combination of boredom and incredulity, as in the only thing that prevents you from falling asleep while watching it is an escalating amazement at how it keeps getting worse.

Young wannabe pro athlete Jonathan Cross (Chris Klein) is recruited from a life of illegal street luge racing…yes, illegal street luge racing…to join his old friend Marcus Ridley (LL Cool J) in central Asia as part of the new sport of Rollerball. He arrives and becomes the biggest star on the track and…ugh, it’s just too stupid to go into. “Rollerball” (2002) is incoherent, both visually and as a story. Things happen for no particular reason or purpose. The plot is like something a five-year-old would come up with after eating too much sugar. The alleged sport itself looks faker than the fakest pro wrestling match you’ve ever seen. The use of wire-fu to exaggerate the action scenes is so poorly done they feel like bad ripoffs of Road Runner cartoons. The first 80 minutes wallows in bigotry that appears to have come straight out of the days of colonialism and it finishes off with a nice burst of sexism as a female character built up as something of a badass becomes a helpless punching bag who suffers just to make things worse for the hero.

The remake completely ignores the original’s focus on the individual vs. the corporation and does nothing to explore the changes in professional sports. Instead, “Rollerball” (2002) fancies itself as some kind of fable about the corrupting influence of violence in the media and how the pursuit of ratings is the root of all evil, as through the idiots who made it saw “Network” (1976) and thought “Hey! Let’s make a sub-literate version of that with people hitting each other!”

This remake is dreck that serves only one useful purpose. It helps to clarify what the original did and did not get right when it guessed about the future. “Rollerball” (1975) was correct to see that corporate power and influence would continue to grow and exert more power over our lives but it overshot the mark because it accepted the proposition that businesses are competent. The filmmakers believed the corporate-ruled future would be oppressive, but they also gave it credit for prosperity and tranquility because they thought corporate leaders would be evil AND smart. “Rollerball” (2002) demonstrates that while the former may be true, the latter is a fat lie. Before corporations can be intelligent enough to take over the world, they’d have to be clever enough to not make catastrophic crap like “Rollerball” (2002).

The original also didn’t anticipate the infusion of money into professional sports and how that would change it forever. “Rollerball” (1975) still imagines athletes as indentured servants, entirely beholden to the teams that pay them. Today’s pro athletes make so much money they become their own corporations, with their own lawyers, agents, managers and publicists. Even the guys on the bench playing for minimum contracts are richer than over 90% of the rest of the public. What motivates them isn’t fear or respect. It’s greed. One of the things that defines modern sports is “the contract year,” when players entering the last season of one deal and looking to sign their next miraculously play better than they ever have before, only to return to their normal level of production or below once a new fat contract is in place.

Perhaps the saddest prediction of “Rollerball” (1975) is that it believed folks in the future could still be inspired by something greater than themselves. It closes with an iconic image of a bloody and battered Jonathan E skating around a track littered with flames and broken bodies as the crowd and even his opponents chant his name, an expression of a primal fury that no form of domination can ever completely extinguish. Today, social media trolls would turn the moment into a funny meme. No one really wants to be inspired. We’re all a little too self-satisfied for that. And if we see inspiration taking hold in anyone else, our first reaction is to stomp on it as hard as we can.

“Rollerball” (1975) takes this Throwdown because it’s a good movie and the remake is hot garbage. But in the contest of prediction vs. reality, the future remains the undefeated and undisputed winner.

Rollerball (1975)

Written by William Harrison.

Directed by Norman Jewison.

Starring James Caan, John Houseman, Maud Adams, John Beck, Moses Gunn, Pamela Hensley, Barbara Trentham, John Normington, Shane Rimmer, Burt Kwouk, Nancy Bleier, Richard LeParmentier, Robert Ito and Ralph Richardson.

Rollerball (2002)

Written by Larry Ferguson and John Pogue.

Directed by John McTiernan.

Starring Chris Klein, Jean Reno, LL Cool J, Rebecca Romijn, Naveen Andrews, Oleg Taktarov, David Hemblen, Janet Wright, Kata Dobo and a bunch of people playing characters who don’t have real names.