Ice storm preparations

MASON CITY, Iowa – With the ice storm coming in, some local residents are making sure they are fully prepared.

Kramer Ace Hardware in Mason City has been extremely busy this last week because of the icy weather conditions.

Customers have been coming in purchasing snow melt and sand to help get rid of the snow.

Chad Kahler, Mason City resident says he got a jumpstart on purchasing his supplies and is prepared for the ice storm.

“I just keep extra sandbags in the back of the pickup and that’s about it and I drive slower,” says Kahler.

Northwest, central, and southern Iowa are all under an ice storm warning.