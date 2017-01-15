Rochester public library lecture series

Rochester, Minn. – Two local organizations are coming together to help inform residents on the history in surrounding cities within their county.

The History Center of Olmsted County And The Rochester Public Library hosts the Alan Calavano Lecture Series monthly.

Their focus is to engage the community and have them learn about their county’s history.

Aaron Saterdalen, the education program coordinator who says it’s important for residents to know what is going on in their town.

“That affects all of us on not only at the local level, but a state level and as a person who really enjoys history I thought it would be an interesting topic to learn more about.”

The next lecture series will be held on February 19th at 2 p.m. at the Rochester Public Library.