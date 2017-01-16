Emergency crews and ice

MASON CITY, Iowa – When an emergency call comes in those at Mason City Fire Department put supplies on their rigs to make their shift run as smooth as possible in this icy weather.

Salt, ice cleats, and shovels are putting extra weight on ambulances and emergency trucks when weather like this comes around. If it’s a call to a rural road, they’ll sometimes wait to make sure injuries are present before they flee to the scene.

Those at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa’s emergency room say if the weather gets worse, they sometimes see decrease in the number of patients coming in.

Paramedic Aaron Beemer says they tend to increase the number of first responders when they head out to a call to make sure everything runs smoothly.

“We utilize more man power usually for every call just because we may need assistance shoveling, snow around entrances, getting ice removal,” Beemer said.

If a call comes in on a rural road they’re not quite sure is safe to drive on, those at MCFD end up calling for a plow to follow to the home.