ROCHESTER, Minn. – Despite what seemed like a gloomy forecast, hundreds of people gathered to walk in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Rochester.

The walk started at the Mayo Civic Center and went around downtown, shutting down usually busy streets as people chanted for freedom. There were also a lot of children in the march who made and held signs supporting what King stood for.

Also, after the walk cake was served in honor of King’s birthday.