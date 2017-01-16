IA HS AP BB Poll (1/16)

Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Iowa City, West (6) 8-1 101 1
2. Sioux City, East (4) 10-0 98 3
3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (1) 8-1 94 2
4. Dubuque, Senior 9-1 80 5
5. Waukee 9-2 57 7
6. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 8-1 47 4
7. Valley, West Des Moines 9-3 43 8
8. Bettendorf 9-2 39 9
9. Cedar Falls 7-3 29 6
10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 8-1 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Lewis Central 4. Des Moines, Hoover 4. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Ames 1.

Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Waverly-Shell Rock (10) 12-0 109 1
2. Pella (1) 10-1 95 3
3. West Delaware, Manchester 11-0 93 4
4. Mount Pleasant 10-1 68 6
5. Dallas Center-Grimes 9-2 53 2
6. Mount Vernon 8-2 48 7
7. Assumption, Davenport 7-4 35 9
8. Charles City 9-1 33 8
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-4 22 NR
(tie)Spirit Lake 9-2 22 5
Others receiving votes: Xavier, Cedar Rapids 13. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 6. Oskaloosa 4. Forest City 2. Le Mars 2.

Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Western Christian, Hull (5) 10-1 103 T1
(tie)Pella Christian (6) 10-1 103 T1
3. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 9-1 77 T3
4. Cascade,Western Dubuque 11-0 74 5
5. Van Meter 11-0 46 7
6. Sheldon 11-1 44 10
7. Camanche 12-1 43 9
8. Osage 12-0 42 8
9. Jesup 11-1 17 NR
10. South Hamilton, Jewell 9-1 12 6
Others receiving votes: Hinton 10. Des Moines Christian 7. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 6. Northeast, Goose Lake 6. Rock Valley 6. West Lyon, Inwood 4. Sioux Center 2. West Burlington 2. Dike-New Hartford 1.

Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10) 11-0 109 1
2. New London 11-0 91 3
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1) 8-1 83 2
4. St. Mary’s, Remsen 10-0 70 5
5. Grand View Christian 11-1 57 7
6. Ar-We-Va, Westside 13-0 55 6
7. Lynnville-Sully 12-1 40 8
8. Murray 12-0 32 9
9. West Fork, Sheffield 9-2 17 NR
10. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 11-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Montezuma 9. Siouxland Community Christian 8. West Hancock, Britt 6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 6. Boyden-Hull 5. George-Little Rock 2. Lone Tree 1. Stanton 1.


All Associated Press members in Iowa are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Burlington Hawk Eye; The Daily Nonpareil; Quad-City Times; Mason City Globe Gazette; Mount Pleasant News; Newton Daily News; Sioux City Journal; Waterloo Courier; KFJB; KGYM; KIMT.

