IA HS AP BB Poll (1/16)

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (6) 8-1 101 1

2. Sioux City, East (4) 10-0 98 3

3. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (1) 8-1 94 2

4. Dubuque, Senior 9-1 80 5

5. Waukee 9-2 57 7

6. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 8-1 47 4

7. Valley, West Des Moines 9-3 43 8

8. Bettendorf 9-2 39 9

9. Cedar Falls 7-3 29 6

10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 8-1 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Lewis Central 4. Des Moines, Hoover 4. North Scott, Eldridge 3. Ames 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (10) 12-0 109 1

2. Pella (1) 10-1 95 3

3. West Delaware, Manchester 11-0 93 4

4. Mount Pleasant 10-1 68 6

5. Dallas Center-Grimes 9-2 53 2

6. Mount Vernon 8-2 48 7

7. Assumption, Davenport 7-4 35 9

8. Charles City 9-1 33 8

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-4 22 NR

(tie)Spirit Lake 9-2 22 5

Others receiving votes: Xavier, Cedar Rapids 13. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 6. Oskaloosa 4. Forest City 2. Le Mars 2.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (5) 10-1 103 T1

(tie)Pella Christian (6) 10-1 103 T1

3. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 9-1 77 T3

4. Cascade,Western Dubuque 11-0 74 5

5. Van Meter 11-0 46 7

6. Sheldon 11-1 44 10

7. Camanche 12-1 43 9

8. Osage 12-0 42 8

9. Jesup 11-1 17 NR

10. South Hamilton, Jewell 9-1 12 6

Others receiving votes: Hinton 10. Des Moines Christian 7. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 6. Northeast, Goose Lake 6. Rock Valley 6. West Lyon, Inwood 4. Sioux Center 2. West Burlington 2. Dike-New Hartford 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10) 11-0 109 1

2. New London 11-0 91 3

3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (1) 8-1 83 2

4. St. Mary’s, Remsen 10-0 70 5

5. Grand View Christian 11-1 57 7

6. Ar-We-Va, Westside 13-0 55 6

7. Lynnville-Sully 12-1 40 8

8. Murray 12-0 32 9

9. West Fork, Sheffield 9-2 17 NR

10. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 11-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Montezuma 9. Siouxland Community Christian 8. West Hancock, Britt 6. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 6. Boyden-Hull 5. George-Little Rock 2. Lone Tree 1. Stanton 1.

—

All Associated Press members in Iowa are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Burlington Hawk Eye; The Daily Nonpareil; Quad-City Times; Mason City Globe Gazette; Mount Pleasant News; Newton Daily News; Sioux City Journal; Waterloo Courier; KFJB; KGYM; KIMT.