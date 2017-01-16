Insurance claims and obese children

ROCKWELL, IOWA – Health insurance companies are seeing an uptick in the number of claims being filed, but who they’re being filed for and why may surprise you.

Childhood obesity is not a new problem, especially in the United States, but the number of children developing obesity-related conditions is a growing trend.

According to a study done by non-profit Fair Health, insurance claims for type 2 diabetes among people younger than 23 years old more than doubled between 2011 and 2015.

Claims for prediabetes among children and youth rose 110 percent, while high blood pressure claims rose 67 percent.

Many families don’t know that insurance companies don’t cover weight management programs until a complication like high blood pressure is acquired.

Area medical professionals say there are some dietary tips they share with families who struggle with weight.

Charity Baker with West Fork Family Medicine says, “We ask people to switch from whole milk to skim milk, we ask to cut out all pop and juice because they’re empty calories and there’s no nutritional value in that. And we asked them to cut portion sizes at mealtime.”

The study also found that claims for sleep apnea, a condition in which a patient temporarily stops breathing while sleeping, rose 161 percent.