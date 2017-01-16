Iowa State Patrol updates on ice storm

MASON CITY, Iowa – “What I experienced this morning when I started my shift was 100% ice on the roadways, shortly thereafter the state plows got out and the majority of the state highways were cleared out to water, some slushed, says Ted Benda, Iowa State Trooper.

Ted Benda, Iowa State Trooper says although they have received several calls – this ice storm has been mild and encourages drivers to use caution.

”One thing that I would advise travelers to do is check before they travel due to the fact that there is a large storm system moved into the state. It does appear that most roadways are in traveling condition right now, be careful when you exit the ramps and slowdown. The majority of the traffic has been doing that so far which I greatly appreciate.”

Mason City resident Louise Quinby is one of those travelers who made sure to take precautions.

“I will leave a little bit early and take my time getting to where I’m going to go and drive a little more defensively, a little slower,” says Quinby.

Benda says early warnings about the storm helped keep drivers safe and off the roads.

“This storm was anticipated and a lot of people used caution and stayed home that didn’t need to travel and it happening overnight hours coming into a weekday because I believe most people weren’t out in it.”

Iowa State Patrol recommends that drivers postpone travel if possible.