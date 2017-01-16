Local students to attend inauguration

MASON CITY, Iowa- 37 Mason City High School students will be headed to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of the 45 President of the United States, Donald Trump.

I’m mostly excited for it because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Matilda Lee, a Freshman and Mason City High School. To go as a freshman in high school, to go with fellow classmates and my dad, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“This is definitely something I am going to remember for the rest of my life,” says Abby White, a Senior at Mason City High School.

Even with the planned protests from various groups as well as members of the House and Senate, the group is looking forward to being a part of history.

“I’m not nervous because this day has one of the highest police presences of the year,” says Lee.

While the President won’t be the only thing new this year as the actual event itself will also take on a different form.

“The shortening of the parade is to give President Trump time to start right away to get some serious work done,” says U.S. Congressman Steve King. “I think he will have a tremendous impact on ruling back some of the regulations and executive orders and streamlining this government.”

Congressman King says he has never experience this the of energy surrounding a presidential inauguration.

“On the day that we were swore the 115th Congress I was sitting on the floor next to Congressman Al Rodgers from Kentucky,” says King. “He has been in Congress for a long time. I asked if he has ever felt this time of optimism before and Congressman Rogers said yes, in the 80’s when Reagan was inaugurated.”

The students are feeling the energy as well and looking forward to the stories they’ll gain from this experience.

“It will be cool to say to my future children, my future family or future friends, that I was there to see Donald Trump be inaugurated,” says White. “That’s gonna be a pretty cool thing that not many people can say.