Preventing carbon monoxide poisoning

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- A 21-year-old woman has died and four other people were taken to hospitals after being overcome by carbon monoxide poisoning while ice fishing in southern Minnesota. Authorities say it happened in an ice shanty on Lake Wilmert near Fairmont. This tragedy serves as an important reminder for other anglers out on the ice.

“I wait until there is about 4 inches of ice to even walk on it,” said Peter Berglund of Albert Lea.

However, falling through a frozen lake is just one of the dangers anglers face while out on the ice.

“It’s an area where people tend to heat and in this area they use propane because it’s easier and they need to ventilate it and a lot of them don’t,” said Capt. Scott Hanna with the Albert Lea Fire Department. “When it’s ventilated then it’s letting heat out.”

Many of us have carbon monoxide detectors in our homes and having one in your ice house could save your life.

“Having a carbon monoxide detector anywhere you’re spending a significant amount of time is really important,” said Hanna.

It’s important to make sure your detector is working properly.

“You want to give them birthdays so whenever ice house season comes up you should probably check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it has fresh batteries in it,” said Hanna.

These simple steps will make sure you staying safe while out on the ice.

“I have two carbon monoxide detectors in my house,” said Berglund. “There is also a warning that says crack a window if you’re going to sleep in there. You have to be careful on the ice. ”

In addition to CO detectors Hanna also suggests having smoke detectors in your ice house in case a fire starts when you are not there.