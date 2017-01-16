Some folks are enjoying this winter weather

HANNA FUNK By Published: Updated:
fun-on-the-ice

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The ice storm today didn’t stop some kids from playing outside.

The Albert Lea Area School District didn’t have school and some kids decided to play outdoor hockey at an area outdoor ice hockey rink.

“It’s always fun to be out here because you get to be with your friends,” said Logan Barr of Albert Lea.

Barr says playing in this weather is what him and his friends love to do and for Barr playing on days off is a way to improve his game.

“Sometimes you just got to practice to get better to go places for a sport you love,” said Barr.

Many people were also ice fishing on Fountain Lake in Albert Lea today.

