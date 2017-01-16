State group looking for volunteers

KIMT News 3- The Iowa Chapter of the ALS Association has been working on getting a volunteer program of the ground for the last three years, but find volunteers isn’t an easy job.

Sarah Lettow, the Engagement Coordinator the group, says volunteers would be asked to help those suffering with the disease with daily tasks they may not be able to do on their own.

“The number one task folks ask me is ‘what will i be doing?’ and the answer is simple, what would you be willing to help with,” says Lettow. “If someone has a long list of stuff they need help with, but you can only help with food preparation, then you only have to do food preparation.”

Volunteers would help those suffering in their area. Lettow says if you would like to volunteer there is certainly someone who could use the help.

Follow the link below to find out how you can volunteer.

http://webia.alsa.org/site/PageNavigator/IA_6_volunteer.html