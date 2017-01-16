Staying ahead of the ice

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews throughout our area have been working around the clock to stay ahead of the storm and make roads and sidewalks as safe as possible.

Long before the freezing rain started falling Monday afternoon, Rochester Public Works had eight crews out pre-treating main roads and intersections. That treatment is important to help keep ice from forming when the rain hits the pavement.

As on Monday evening, a fresh shift went out and we’re told there are more than 20 workers ready to be called in if needed.

“As it gets later in the day, especially at night temperatures could drop and that’s where the crews are on standby ready to come in and do even more treatment on the roads to keep them as safe as possible,” explains Ken Jones, Director of the Rochester Fire Dept. Emergency Management Division.

It’s not just roads that can become hazardous in these conditions. We talked to the Mayo Clinic Head of Facilities Operations Tom Behrens about their efforts to keep sidewalks clear for patients, visitors and staff. Between the downtown campus and St. Mary’s campus Behrens says there’s around 14 miles of sidewalks that have to be cleared and salted, and that work is done around the clock by both Mayo staff and local contractors.

“I would say on a big snow event with ice like this, between Mayo staff and contractors there’s probably 75 people out there trying to keep things safe.”

He says over the years Mayo Clinic has added about a mile of heated sidewalks around the downtown campus.

”We try to design that in when we do new buildings, it’s run through our steam heating our buildings. That’s the safest and most environmentally friendly way of doing our downtown campus,” Behrens adds.

The heated sidewalks have sensors and will activate automatically when the temperature dips to a certain point.

During a snow event, between ramps and parking lots, Mayo staff and contractors have about 5 million square feet of snow removal to take care of.