ROCHESTER, Minn. – Although he’s been gone for a while, the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being remembered across our area.

That includes Rochester where people gathered for a special breakfast in honor of the civil rights leader. Officials in Southern Minnesota were able to hear music, poetry, and even a keynote speaker who flew in from Africa. Louis Alemayehu talked about how people need to remember how much was done during the civil rights movement and who was behind it.