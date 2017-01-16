United Way of Olmsted County needs volunteers for various project teams

ROCHESTER, Minn. – If you think you could be a good voice to represent your community, the United Way of Olmsted County wants to hear from you.

They are looking for volunteers to apply for both short-term and standing project teams.

The hope is to assemble diverse groups of people who can help the United Way plan and implement community-wide support for those who are most in need, but not commonly heard from.

Two newly formed special project teams require a short-term commitment. The “Special Project Team: Community Supports” will explore how United Way can ensure widespread availability of foundational or critical community-wide supports for people in need. The “Special Project Team: Targeted Programming” will look into how the United Way can target programming toward a priority population group, defined geographically or demographically.

The President of the United Way of Olmsted County Jerome Ferson, says it’s important that all genders, ethnicities, races, religions, abilities, and backgrounds of the community are represented on these teams.

“Whether it is education, income or health; individuals living in our community experience those facets in different ways, especially people of color,” says Ferson. “We want to make sure that their voices are heard in this process and that they have equity of voice to help us plan and hopefully bring greater resources to those who are most in need.”

Volunteers are also needed for the United Way’s standing teams; The Listening Team and The Research Team.

“We held 45 community conversations last year and talked to nearly 450 individuals throughout that process and what we’re looking to create is a team that will help us sustain that over a long period of time,” Ferson says in regards to the Listening Team.

Applications for the short-term special project teams are due by January 22nd. Applications for the standing teams are due by January 29th. For information on how to apply, follow the link below.

http://www.uwolmsted.org/volunteer-needs