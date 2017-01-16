UPDATE: Documents shed light on Mason City homicide case

MASON CITY, Iowa – Recently released police documents are shedding new light on a Mason City homicide case.

Just before 4:00 am on December 2, 2016, Mason City police officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at an apartment building located at 116 17th St. SE, near Lincoln Intermediate School. As officers were enroute, dispatchers informed them that someone had been shot at the scene.

Shortly after police arrived, two officers carried an unconscious victim out of the building to an ambulance. The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Samantha Teeter. Two days later, Teeter died from her injuries.

According to an incident report, 60-year-old Larry Whaley surrendered peacefully. After he was taken into custody, officers say he was speaking to himself quietly. At one point, an officer reported hearing him say something similar to “they were trying to break in.”

A search warrant was executed on the apartment the night of the shooting. An evidence collection sheet shows that a .44 caliber Ruger revolver containing three shell casings and two live rounds was found inside. Officers also found multiple cell phones, knives, baggies of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. One of the subjects found at the scene told investigators that drugs had been used at the apartment the night of the shooting.

Documents show two possible bullet holes were found, one inside and one outside of the apartment unit. None of the documents indicate what led up to the shooting or details about how it took place. Whaley has pleaded not guilty to a charge of 1st degree murder. He is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. A trial date is set for March 7, 2017.