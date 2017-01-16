What Does MLK Day Mean To You?

By STEFANTE RANDAL
mlk

MASON CITY, Iowa – Local residents in Iowa took the time to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact he had on our country.

On August 28, 1963 during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Which was a call to end racism in the United States.

Decades later, he is still being remembered for his efforts to bring about change.

“I think we’ve seen some progress as a country being more open and we’re open minded to other people and accepting of other people and what they have to offer maybe more or less in jobs or anywhere. I think everyone and everything has progressed from then until now,” says Cort Lubben, Mason City Resident.

