Accused burglar back behind bars

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
John Espinosa
John Espinosa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of 2nd degree burglary is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of his release.

33-year-old John Michael Espinosa of Mason City is accused of burglarizing a Mason City home on October 9, 2016.  He was arrested the next day and entered a not guilty plea in November.  Espinosa was granted pre-trial release.

A warrant for his arrest was issued January 6, accusing Espinosa of not submitting to a required drug test.  He was picked up on Monday and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

