Authorities are questioning how a fire got started

MYRLTE, Minn.- A fire that burned down a shed and destroyed everything inside is leaving officials questioning how it started.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Myrtle Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire in rural Myrtle a little before 6:30 Monday morning.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a shed fully engulfed. The property is abandoned and authorities say they had to call in a plow in order to get their fire trucks close enough to battle the blaze.

They say the circumstances of the fire and evidence found at the scene is causing suspicion about how it started.

KIMT had a reporter at the scene Tuesday morning and saw smoke still coming out of the shed.

“I’m sure some of it is still smoldering,” said Sgt. Keith Bolinger, Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office. “I do believe the fire department was called back out there for a second time because some of the areas reignited, but there’s nothing to be concerned about.”

