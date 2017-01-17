Businesses deal with the icy roads

MASON CITY, IOWA – Steve Tass knows cars.

He knows that icy roads can keep people indoors, which may be safer in the long run, but sometimes it causes a hiccup in the car repair business.

“A lot of our suppliers can’t get to us for a delivery parts so that puts a hold on things,” says Tass owner of Custom Auto Builders, “so it just kind of slows down the whole process of doing repairs on some of these vehicles.”

But there’s no worries – as Tass says that business picks pretty quickly after a winter storm.

“On a day like today few people are on the road, there’s a lot of fender bender’s and unfortunately some are more serious than others,” he says, “but the fender benders we see usually come in the next day or two, other than the ones that are towed in from the wrecker service.”

If you didn’t see a lot of people on the highways there’s a good chance they may have been warming up in the comfort of the local YMCA.

Executive director for the Mason City YMCA Liz Conley says, “we have a lot of kids here because there’s not a lot of places for them to go outside during this weather, so in the afternoon we’ll see a big influx of kids usually.”

A few KIMT folks decided to join in on the fun at the gym, which saw no shortage of people trying to beat the boredom the ice storm brought with it.

And that’s exactly why Conley says it was important for them to stay open.

“Just to serve the community,” she says, “that we’re here and open, we know there’s not a lot to do so we want to stay open.”

No matter what this winter weather may bring it’s important to remember winter safety basics.

Tass says, “check your tires, your wiper blades, your antifreeze, your battery cables and just don’t overdrive the conditions is the main thing. If you have to be out there on the road just slow down.”