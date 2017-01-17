Deer poachers plead guilty

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
iowa dnr

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three men are pleading guilty to poaching deer in North Iowa.

The men were charged with 58 wildlife violations in Kossuth and Emmet counties in October and November of 2015.  45-year-old Michael Paschke of Worthington, Minnesota, 21-year-old Dakota Isebrand of Sherburn, Minnesota and 20-year-old Seth Norland of Ledyard, Iowa have lost their hunting privileges in Iowa for 25 years and are also banned from hunting in any of the 44 states that are members of the Wildlife Violator Compact.

The three were also assessed fines and courts costs totaling $13,068.75 and civil penalties of $35,000.

Iowa DNR conservation officers received information that led them to Paschke’s residence on December 5, 2015.  They discovered deer and deer parts but no tags or licenses to prove the deer had been taken legally.

