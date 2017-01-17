Ice causing problems on sidewalks, driveways and parking lots

MASON CITY, Iowa – It’s January in the Midwest which, this year, seems to mean freezing rain instead of snow. And it’s wreaking havoc across sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.

“The parking lots are, hate to say it, are the worst,” Cyle Spieker of Young Construction said. “And you know we’re putting extra salt and our sand mix we’re actually hand-tossing salt to combat the ice so we can come later on, you know hopefully in the next couple days, and we can go back, hit those lots when it’s all nice and slushy and get all of it so it won’t ice over again and create those ruts.”

It’s the same for Paxton Mashek who is spending hours outside battling the same problem.

“It’s pretty hard it’s a mixture of slush and ice and it just keeps packing on and it just don’t want to break free,” Mashek said.

After using three different types of shovels, Mashek says he’s learning the hard way this is no walk in the park.

“With the snow you just probably use a shovel compacting wise,” he said.

Both Mashek and Spieker are a little frosty toward this weather, and would prefer the snow.

“I prefer snow over ice any day because it comes right off this just sticks,” Mashek said.

“It’s a lot more difficult to get rid of ice then it is to get rid of snow,” Spieker said. “Our blades can’t always chip away all the ice and it just gets frustrating after a while.”