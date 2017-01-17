Local food bank receives a grant from the Minnesota Timberwolves

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Channel One Regional Food Bank is receiving a $5,000 grant from the Minnesota TImeberwolves FastBreak Foundation to support their Backpack Program.

The program provides backpacks full of food each weekend during the school year for local students who have been identified as needing a little extra help. The Backpack Program currently serves more than 1,000 elementary and middle school students at 22 different schools throughout Olmsted County.

“When you’re a student who doesn’t have enough to eat over the weekends, you come to school on Monday and you’re tired, it’s hard to stay awake, you’re irritable and it’s so much tougher to learn if you don’t have the nutrition you need, the food you need,” explains Jennifer Woodford, Executive Director of Channel One.

The Backpack Program is free for families, which means Channel One is tasked with providing the food through fundraising. Woodford says that’s why grants like this one are so crucial to keeping it going.

“When you think about it, that’s feeding breakfast and lunch, snacks, some fruits and vegetables to over 70 families during [each] weekend throughout the school year, that really makes a huge difference.”

The Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation provides and supports hands-on programs that positively impact Minnesota youth. Through giving, education and basketball opportunities, the Foundation enables young people to make responsible decisions, contribute to their futures, and experience lifelong memories.