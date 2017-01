MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of attacking a correctional officer is pleading not guilty.

52-year-old Joseph Dean Wallace of Mason City was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations with intent of injury after an incident December 21 at the Cerro Gordo County Jail. He allegedly kicked an officer in the shin.

Wallace was being held on a charge of 3rd degree sex abuse.

His trial on the assault is now scheduled for March 14.