North Iowa Transition Center looks to start new program

MASON CITY, Iowa- What many are calling a mental health crisis in the state of Iowa has created a need to find additional help for those suffering from mental illness.

Those with the North Iowa Transition Center are looking to expand their mental health resources with a short term care facility. Mark Dodd, the Executive Director, says they will be purchasing an existing building that will have around 10 beds. Patients would spend about 3 to 5 days at the center.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors voted to sponsor a state block grant worth around $800,000. Dodd estimates it will cost around $2.7 million to get the program off the ground.

“There is a lack of services for them so what ends up happening is law enforcement get involved and it’s creating a burden for them and on the hospital system and so forth,” says Dodd.

Dodd says if the funding all falls in to place they hope to start the program in June of 2018.