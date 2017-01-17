Pelvic pain relief

NEW YORK CITY. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Many women suffer in silence, struggling with groin pain, which is often ignored or misdiagnosed. Here’s more on the causes of pelvic congestion syndrome and how it’s being reversed.

Mindy Dileo’s pain was impacting every aspect of her life, especially her relationship with her husband, Pete.

Dileo told Ivanhoe, “Any time that I was intimate with my husband, the pain would increase, and it just got to a point where the pain was unbearable.”

Dileo had pelvic congestion syndrome, typically caused by genetics or childbirth. Lack of ovarian circulation causes blood-engulfed veins on top of the thighs or in the groin.

David Greuner, M.D.,FACS, a vascular surgeon at NYC Surgical Associates, said this often goes unaddressed, since many women consider the discomfort normal.

“In women over 35, you’re looking at almost 50 percent of the population. In women that have multiple pregnancies, you’re looking at probably 80 percent of the population,” detailed Dr. Greuner.

For relief, a catheter is inserted into the thigh or groin, targeting non-functional veins using a sealing solution. Blood pooling stops, returning veins to normal size.

Dileo said, “It’s been more than three months. I’ve had no pain whatsoever.”

Dr. Greuner told Ivanhoe, “She was extremely happy about a week after the procedure, and so was her husband.”

“And I’m just really happy that it’s resolved. You know, it’s scary,” Dileo detailed.

Which is a win-win for this couple.

Pelvic congestion pain is relieved under local anesthesia. The procedure is covered by insurance.