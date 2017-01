MANTORVILLE, Minn. – It’s a trend local authorities do not want to see and they stress it can be very dangerous.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen a number of people calling them to say drivers are ignoring stop signs. It may not seen like that big of a deal but in 2015 in Minnesota more than 10,000 crashes happened because people did not stop and 70 people died in those crashes. Law enforcement say they will be enhancing their patrol throughout the year.