Rain causing minor flooding issues

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mother Nature has dumped quite a bit of water across the viewing area, and now some neighborhoods are experiencing localized flooding. Water was pooling on some streets in Mason City starting Monday night. Tuesday morning city crews were out opening drains to give the standing water somewhere to go.

City streets department Supervisor Bob Berggren says the ice is worse to deal with than the snow because it is melting and causing large puddles, and then re-freezing.

He’s hoping for warmer temperatures to melt the ice soon.

“Today is a situation where you have a little bit of melting, we got some water, some rain yesterday, so we have some ponding water,” Berggren said. “So we’re working on the storm sewer intake and trying to get those opened up.”

The city is not putting alternate side parking into effect, but they are asking that cars be taken off the streets, especially in residential areas, so crews can get in and remove the ice and slush in the next two days.