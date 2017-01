ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested in October is pleading guilty to drug charges.

32-year-old Andrew Robert Berndt of Rochester has entered guilty pleas to 2nd degree sale of drugs and ineligible person in possession of a firearm. He was arrested in October, 2016 after a search of 602 Northern Hills Drive NE #71 allegedly found evidence of drug sales and a loaded handgun.

Berndt is scheduled to be sentenced on February 22.