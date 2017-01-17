Sonny Onoo’s story

Sonny Onoo wasn’t planning on a career in sports entertainment. He was known all over the country for his karate skills. But the Mason City resident built a relationship with Eric Bischoff, an executive at WCW (World Championship Wrestling). Bischoff needed Sonny to travel with him to Japan to help him communicate with wrestlers and hopefully bring them to WCW. Those interactions started his career with the company. Onoo became a manager at WCW staring in their live television events and pay-per-views.

Click on the video tab for more with Sonny Onoo.