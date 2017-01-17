Southern Minnesota crashes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seven people were hurt Monday in two separate auto accidents in southern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says the first happened around 5:45 am in Fillmore County. 59-year-old Bruce Francis Manhart of Harmony was driving south on Highway 52 in 100% ice-covered conditions. Authorities say Manhart was driving too fast and lost control, spinning into the east ditch and rolling.

Bruce Manhart and a passenger, 37-year-old William Bruce Manhart of Harmony, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts and the State Patrol says that prevented more serious harm.

The second accident occurred around 4:23 pm in Olmsted County. The State Patrol says 33-year-old Gregory M. Paglini of LaCrosse, Wisconsin was westbound on Interstate 90 when he lost control on the icy roadway and rolled over.

Paglini and four passengers, 105-year-old Logan Michael Paglini, 31-year-old Jenna Alice Paglini, 8-year-old Jonah Gregory Paglini and infant Evan Stephan Paglini, all suffered non-life threatening injuries.